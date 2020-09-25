At 17,5% – 18% the lead of ND in two new polls

The governing party of New Democracy maintains a difference of 18 percentage points against SYRIZA, according to two new polls that came to light on Thursday.

In the MRB poll for Star Channel, conducted between September 21-23, the difference between the two parties reaches 18 percentage points.

Specifically, the picture of the voting intention is as follows:

ND 39%, SYRIZA 21%, KINAL 5%, KKE 4,7%, Hellenic Solution 4,1%, MERA25 2,9%.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is overwhelmingly ahead in the question about the most suitable Prime Minister with 44,9% against 24,6% of Alexis Tsipras. “Neither” is at 24,9%.

In the Pulse survey for SKAI, the difference between ND and SYRIZA stands at 16,5% with ND being at 39,5% and SYRIZA remaining at 23%.

With reduction on the valid ones, the difference is 17,5 points (ND 41,5% and SYRIZA 24%). KINAL follows with 7%, the KKE with 6%, the Hellenic Solution with 4% and MERA25 with 2,5%.