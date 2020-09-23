Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 15C to 29C. Clouds with a chance of rain in the western part with temperatures between 15C and 29C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts, 13C-29C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-30C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 16C-29C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 16C-28C.
You may be interested
At 17,5% – 18% the lead of ND in two new pollsPanos - Sep 25, 2020
The governing party of New Democracy maintains a difference of 18 percentage points against SYRIZA, according to two new polls…
Coronavirus Greece: 342 new cases & 9 fatalitiesPanos - Sep 25, 2020
The Greek competent authorities announced today 342 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 24 are associated with…
Weather forecast: CloudyPanos - Sep 25, 2020
Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.…
Leave a Comment