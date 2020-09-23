Coronavirus Greece: 358 new cases, 194 in Attica, 73 intubated & 5 fatalities
Greece announced today 358 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, of which 56 are associated with known outbreaks.
A total of 73 patients are intubated with their median age being 68 years, 20 (27,4%) are women, the rest are men, while 89,0% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
In total, 191 patients have been discharged from ICUs.
Finally, Greece has 5 more recorded deaths and 357 deaths in total in the country, 132 (37,0%) being women and the rest men. The median age of the fatalities was 78 years and 96,9% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
