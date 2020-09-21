Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%

In the latest poll conducted by GPO poll for the newspaper “Parapolitika”, ruling New Democracy holds a commanding lead against major opposition rivals SYRIZA, while incumbent PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen as the most suitable to hold office in comparison to Alexis Tsipras.

In the intention to vote, ND leads with a difference of 16.8% garnering 39.6% support to SYRIZA’s with 22.8%. KINAL is at 6.9%, while the KKE is at 5.6%.

The Hellenic Solution is on the verge of entering the Parliament with 3.3%, while DiEM25 is outside the parliament with 2.6%.

Specifically, the parties receive:

ND 39.6%

SYRIZA 22.8%

KINAL 6.9%

KKE 5.6%

EL. SOLUTION 3.3%

DAY25 2.6%

According to the respondents, Kyriakos Mitsotakis emerged as the most suitable prime minister with 52.8%, followed by Alexis Tsipras with 26.4%.

In addition, citizens are in favor of dialogue with Turkey:

Yes / Probably yes 62.7%

No / Probably not 35.7%

Regarding the possibility of a hot incident with Turkey, 63.4% consider it little to highly unlikely, while 36.3% consider it quite to be very likely.

With regard to refugees, citizens assess the government’s handling as follows:

Positive / Rather positive 39.1%

Negatives / Rather negative 57.4%

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, 55.4% approve of the ruling party’s handling of the crisis, while 74.4% say “YES” to the use of the mask by students in schools.