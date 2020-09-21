Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported

A total of 170 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 33 were related to an already known case, with 89 identified in Attica.

There were 8 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 339 in the country. 126 (37.3%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.4% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

The total number of cases stands at 15,142, of which 55.7% are men, while 2,591 (17.1%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6,348 (41.9%) are related to an already known case.

There are 78 patients in ICUs intubated. Their median age is 68 years, with 24 (30.8%) being women and the rest men. 70.5% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Finally, 177 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.