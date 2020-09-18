Cyclone Ianos moving towards Greece (watch live feed)
A rare Cyclone Ianos is currently moving eastward, toward the Greek western coastal area and should be close to it by Friday morning.
Strengthening is expected within the next 18–24 hours. The cyclone is expected to affect Athens on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 km/h (48.5 knots) with higher gusts.
Ianos will cause heavy rainfall, up to 400 mm in some areas, which can result in flash floods. Damaging winds are expected across the islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia and the coastal regions near the Gulf of Patras and the western Peloponnese.
There is a risk of tornadoes developing.
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias called on citizens to keep vigilant and avoid areas that have been flooded in the past.
You may be interested
Over a third of Greeks in favour of military conflict with Turkey if it drills in Greek waters, poll saysPanos - Sep 18, 2020
Ruling New Democracy leads major opposition party SYRIZA by 16.9 points, according to a poll conducted by Alco aired on…
Moody’s Investors Service downgrades 13 Turkish banksPanos - Sep 17, 2020
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 13 Turkish banks, just days after downgrading the Turkish economy’s credit rating. The outlooks on the long-term deposit…
Turkish Lira falls below psychological barrierPanos - Sep 17, 2020
The Turkish Lira has broken the psychological exchange rate barrier of 7.5 against the US dollar, despite efforts by the…
Leave a Comment