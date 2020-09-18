Cyclone Ianos moving towards Greece (watch live feed)

A rare Cyclone Ianos is currently moving eastward, toward the Greek western coastal area and should be close to it by Friday morning.

Strengthening is expected within the next 18–24 hours. The cyclone is expected to affect Athens on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 km/h (48.5 knots) with higher gusts.

Ianos will cause heavy rainfall, up to 400 mm in some areas, which can result in flash floods. Damaging winds are expected across the islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia and the coastal regions near the Gulf of Patras and the western Peloponnese.

There is a risk of tornadoes developing.

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias called on citizens to keep vigilant and avoid areas that have been flooded in the past.