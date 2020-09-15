Covid-19 Greece – 310 new cases
A total of 310 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points.
There were 3 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 310 in the country. 112 (36.7%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.4% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.
The total number of cases stands at 13,730, of which 55.4% are men, while 2,433 (18%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 5,901 (43.1%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 67 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 12 (25.3%) being women and the rest men. 88.1% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.
Finally, 175 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
