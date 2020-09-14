LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Russian media: Moscow to sell 40 Su-35s to Ankara but worn “they won’t help you against Greece & Egypt”

14 September 2020
10 Views

Ankara intends to buy 40 Su-35s from its natural ally, Russia, a Turkish Defense Ministry source told Turkish media.
According to yet unconfirmed information, the agreement between Russia and Turkey was concluded in the framework of the “Army-2020” forum, while it is an agreement worth about 3-4 billion dollars.

Russian sources, speaking to Svobodnaya Pressa, warned the Turks that with the 40 Su-35 and the S-400 they could close the gap with Greece in the air, but it is impossible for Ankara to win the forces of Greece and Egypt in the air.

“The Greeks have 155 F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk2. If you add another 200 Egyptian F-16s, then the balance of power leaves no chance for the ‘Turkish’ Su-35s”, say the Russians.

“Of course, the outcome of air battles is affected not only by the number of aircraft, nor by the training of pilots, although these factors should not be underestimated”, writes the newspaper Svobodnaya Pressa, citing the Turkish Milli Gazete.

You may be interested

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have resumed. The “green light” was given…

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in his statements after…

Oruc Reis back in Antalya – Greek President Sakellaropoulou in Kastellorizo
DEFENCE
shares16 views
DEFENCE
shares16 views

Oruc Reis back in Antalya – Greek President Sakellaropoulou in Kastellorizo

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis and the support vessels Ataman and Gengiz, which left the area of ​​the Cypriot…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have resumed. The “green light” was given by the British Health Regulatory Authority, noting…

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in his statements after the meeting he had in Nicosia with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have resumed. The “green light” was given by the British Health Regulatory Authority, noting…

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Pompeo from Cyprus – Strong message to Turkey: We are concerned about your illegal actions

Panos - Sep 14, 2020

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in his statements after the meeting he had in Nicosia with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments