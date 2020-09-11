LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

11 September 2020
15 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C. Fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 36C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-34C. Mostly fair in Athens, 23C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 19C-30C.

You may be interested

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares13 views
WORLD
shares13 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops –…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164…

Absolute agreement between Mitsotakis & Macron – Common message for sanctions on Ankara
DEFENCE
shares17 views
DEFENCE
shares17 views

Absolute agreement between Mitsotakis & Macron – Common message for sanctions on Ankara

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place before the start of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares13 views
WORLD
shares13 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164 are associated with known outbreaks and 21…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares13 views
WORLD
shares13 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164 are associated with known outbreaks and 21…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments