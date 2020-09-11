Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C. Fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 36C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-34C. Mostly fair in Athens, 23C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 19C-30C.
