LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

11 September 2020
1 Views

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Conference, which is being held in Corsica.

The French President clarified, regarding the Turkish provocation, that Europe “does not accept unilateral moves, such as the memorandum signed by Turkey with Libya, violating the maritime rights of Greece. Our goal is an agreement. We, as Europe, want to have a common position in order to have a fruitful dialogue. There is no other choice. At European level, we want clarity, we need to have a clearer voice towards Erdogan”.

In addition, the French President said that Greece was hit very hard by the immigration issue and stressed the need “to show our solidarity”, while announcing that he is talking to Germany to find a solution to the Moria issue.

You may be interested

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops –…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164…

Absolute agreement between Mitsotakis & Macron – Common message for sanctions on Ankara
DEFENCE
shares17 views
DEFENCE
shares17 views

Absolute agreement between Mitsotakis & Macron – Common message for sanctions on Ankara

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place before the start of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164 are associated with known outbreaks and 21…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164 are associated with known outbreaks and 21…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments