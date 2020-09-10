Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 18C to 33C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 16C and 36C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts, 17C-35C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-34C. Mostly fair with scattered clouds in the eastern parts of Athens, 19C-33C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 19C-30C.
