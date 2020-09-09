Greek Finance Minister: Greek tourism follows the basic scenario
The Greek government will disburse around 10 billion euros to the domestic market in the next few months in support measures to deal with the consequences of the pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday, according to AMNA.
The Greek Finance Minister said that tourism is progressing according to the basic scenario. “Travel revenue was 680 million euros in the first half, 800 million in July and around 1.5 billion euros in August. This means that there are enough revenues from tourism,” he said.
Staikouras said that state budget revenues were up compared with initial targets and noted that “based on current data we stick to our forecast for an 8.0 pct economic recession this year”.
Source: Tornos
You may be interested
Adviser to Erdogan: “We will sink the ‘Charles de Gaulle’ carrier”!Panos - Sep 09, 2020
Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy, who had recently called the Greeks “dwarfs”…
The Turkish media set up a crisis scenery for Kastellorizo (video)Panos - Sep 09, 2020
Following closely the official rhetoric and strategy of Ankara regarding the Greek island of Kastellorizo, Turkish media target the small…
New communication between Greek & French MoDs, Panagiotopoulos & ParlyPanos - Sep 09, 2020
New telephone communication is expected today between the Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the French Minister of Defense Florence…
Leave a Comment