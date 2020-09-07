Weather Forecast: Fair
Fair weather across the country on Sunday, except for some brief clouds in the evening over northern Crete.
Winds to blow northerly, up to between 3-5 Beaufort in western and northern regions. In the rest of the country, winds to blow between 4-6 Beaufort in the Aegean, locally reaching up to 7 Beaufort, but will subside at night.
