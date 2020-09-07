Weather Forecast: Fair

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

7 September 2020
Fair weather across the country on Sunday, except for some brief clouds in the evening over northern Crete.

Winds to blow northerly, up to between 3-5 Beaufort in western and northern regions. In the rest of the country, winds to blow between 4-6 Beaufort in the Aegean, locally reaching up to 7 Beaufort, but will subside at night.

Telephone communication Mitsotakis-Michel: The President of the European Council is coming to Athens
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

Telephone communication Mitsotakis-Michel: The President of the European Council is coming to Athens

makis - Sep 07, 2020

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Europen Council Charles Michel on…

Are aliens hiding in plain sight?
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Are aliens hiding in plain sight?

Panos - Sep 07, 2020

In July, three unmanned missions blasted off to Mars – from China (Tianwen-1), the US (Nasa's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover) and…

Forbes: These acquisitions & upgrades could give Greek Air Force a formidable edge over Turkey
DEFENCE
shares27 views
DEFENCE
shares27 views

Forbes: These acquisitions & upgrades could give Greek Air Force a formidable edge over Turkey

Panos - Sep 07, 2020

Greece's goals to acquire new fighter jets and upgrade its existing air force could see the Hellenic Air Force (HAF)…

