New war threats by Erdogan: If they do not understand it politically, they will experience it on the battlefield

The Turkish president is threatening with war once again, saying that Ankara has the power to destroy the maps that are imposed on Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the extreme statements, launching war threats during his speech at a hospital inauguration, although he says he is open to dialogue.

“They will soon realize that Turkey has the political, economic and military power to destroy the maps imposed on it”, Erdogan said, adding meaningfully: “Either they will understand it politically or they will experience it painfully on the battlefield”.

He also clarified that Turkey and the Turkish people are prepared for every possibility and for every result. In this context, he argued that they express on all platforms and interviews its message that Ankara is ready to share what is fair.

Telephone communication between Dendias with Stoltenberg

Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

The talks focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the need to de-escalate tensions on the part of Turkey, according to a Foreign Ministry post on twitter.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, SKAI published a dialogue that the Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos had with the Secretary General of NATO in their meeting in Berlin and in which the Greek Minister had clarified that all warships should be withdrawn.

The dialogue exposes the NATO Secretary General who initially claimed that there was a Greek-Turkish agreement for dialogue and then after Athens refuted and the message of Kyriakos Mitsotakis he was forced to make a correction statement.

The dialogue is as follows:

Panagiotopoulos: As long as so many ships remain at this point, the risk of something happening increases due to over-concentration, fatigue and tension of many ships in such a limited area.

Stoltenberg: Okay. What can I do;

Panagiotopoulos: Mediate so that a way can be found for Erdogan to withdraw all the ships immediately.

Stoltenberg: All warships ?

Panagiotopoulos: All Navy ships.

Stoltenberg: And the Oruc Reis?

Panagiotopoulos: Of course Oruc Reis. If the warships withdraw, that too will leave as well, because it never goes out unaccompanied by warships.