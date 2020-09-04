Tragedy in the Greek Armed Forces: Paratrooper killed during exercise
During an exercise of the Greek Special Paratroopers’ Unit (ETA) in Megara on Thursday night, a 34-year-old soldier was swept away by the strong wind outside the drop zone.
After some time, army forces located him and transported him to the 401 military hospital.
According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, the Sergeant was fatally injured by the fall.
“The Hellenic National Defense General Staff announces that, on the night of September 3rd to 4th, 2020, Sergeant K.M. of the Special Operations Command was fatally injured during a night land drop training operation.
HNDGS expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being duly investigated”.
