LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Tragedy in the Greek Armed Forces: Paratrooper killed during exercise

4 September 2020
1 Views

During an exercise of the Greek Special Paratroopers’ Unit (ETA) in Megara on Thursday night, a 34-year-old soldier was swept away by the strong wind outside the drop zone.

After some time, army forces located him and transported him to the 401 military hospital.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, the Sergeant was fatally injured by the fall.

“The Hellenic National Defense General Staff announces that, on the night of September 3rd to 4th, 2020, Sergeant K.M. of the Special Operations Command was fatally injured during a night land drop training operation.

HNDGS expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being duly investigated”.

You may be interested

“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

A British citizen of Jordanian origin, who came for a vacation with his family in Greece for vacations while he…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…

Erdogan to Merkel: “It is unacceptable for countries to support Greece”, he said during new phone discussion
SLIDE
shares44 views
SLIDE
shares44 views

Erdogan to Merkel: “It is unacceptable for countries to support Greece”, he said during new phone discussion

makis - Sep 03, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and talked about the ongoing crisis between Greece and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

A British citizen of Jordanian origin, who came for a vacation with his family in Greece for vacations while he was on the “red list” of the…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

A British citizen of Jordanian origin, who came for a vacation with his family in Greece for vacations while he was on the “red list” of the…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Sep 04, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments