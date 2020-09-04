“Thriller” in Crete with a “scent” of terrorism and the involvement of the NIS

A British citizen of Jordanian origin, who came for a vacation with his family in Greece for vacations while he was on the “red list” of the British secret services was arrested in Mylopotamos, Crete.

The Hellenic National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Police, acted immediately and effectively and managed to locate him as soon as he set foot in Greece last Sunday. They decode his movements in order to determine if he had contacts with suspicious people or if he was preparing something.

According to information the Jordanian with the British passport, had been targeted by the British secret services for involvement in terrorist organizations in Syria. He came to Greece at the end of August and specifically last Sunday with his wife and children to spend a few days of vacation in Mylopotamos.

NIS officials, as soon as they were informed by their English colleagues, put him under surveillance and finally yesterday, after consultation with the United Kingdom, they approached him and asked him to follow them. The man boarded a plane today at noon and returned to England as British officials asked their Greek colleagues to put him on the first plane and deport him from the country.