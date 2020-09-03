Very high temperatures to continue until Friday
The unseasonally high temperatures will continue in Greece this week, with the highest temperature already well above the normal levels for this time of the year, the meteo service of Athens National Observatory said on Tuesday.
In Athens, the temperature on Tuesday will be up to eight degrees higher than normal levels (climatic values) and will remain higher until at least Friday, with a higher probability that they will subsequently fall.
The highest temperatures this week are expected on Tuesday, as in central and southern parts of the mainland they are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while for the remainder of the week they may climb as high as 36-38C on both the mainland and the eastern Aegean islands.
Specifically, temperatures on Tuesday afternooon in Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and the southern Peloponnese are expected to reach 39 to 40C, while on the eastern Aegean islands, southern Crete and in Macedonia they will rise to 36-37C.
