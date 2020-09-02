LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Very high temperatures to continue until Friday

2 September 2020
11 Views

The unseasonally high temperatures will continue in Greece this week, with the highest temperature already well above the normal levels for this time of the year, the meteo service of Athens National Observatory said on Tuesday.

In Athens, the temperature on Tuesday will be up to eight degrees higher than normal levels (climatic values) and will remain higher until at least Friday, with a higher probability that they will subsequently fall.

The highest temperatures this week are expected on Tuesday, as in central and southern parts of the mainland they are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while for the remainder of the week they may climb as high as 36-38C on both the mainland and the eastern Aegean islands.

Specifically, temperatures on Tuesday afternooon in Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and the southern Peloponnese are expected to reach 39 to 40C, while on the eastern Aegean islands, southern Crete and in Macedonia they will rise to 36-37C.

You may be interested

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to…

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

“Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly asked his generals, according to an…

Coronavirus Greece: 207 new cases – Vaccine results in October, says Tsiodras
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus Greece: 207 new cases – Vaccine results in October, says Tsiodras

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

On Tuesday, 207 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Greece, of which 20 were detected after checks at the country’s…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

“Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly asked his generals, according to an article in the German newspaper Die Welt,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

“Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly asked his generals, according to an article in the German newspaper Die Welt,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments