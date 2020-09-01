LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Chaotic scenes took place on Monday morning at Attikon Hospital

2 September 2020
38 Views

Chaotic scenes took place on Monday morning at Attikon Hospital, Athens when a patient stabbed a nurse, injuring her.

A 59-year-old patient, of Albanian origin, underwent pneumothorax surgery a week ago, while within the next 48 hours he would be discharged.

His file does not mention a history of mental illness. He was in a four-bed room and he rang the bell calling the nurse for help. He was waiting for her with a kitchen knife behind the door and as soon as she entered he attacked her with the knife, threw her down and continued to hit her with his hands.

The nurse is 32 years old, married and mother of two children. She has injuries to her head, chest and back and her condition is serious, but her life is not in danger.

The 59-year-old then went up to the 5th floor, to the orthopedic clinic, and jumped to his death.

In the video and photo that follow you can see the room where the 56-year-old was treated and the incident occurred:

You may be interested

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to…

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

“Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly asked his generals, according to an…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his attempt to provoke Greece and France. During…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his attempt to provoke Greece and France. During…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments