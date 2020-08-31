LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek F-16s accompanied a B-52 strategic bomber (photos)

31 August 2020
Four F-16C/D Block 52+ aircraft accompanied a US strategic B-52 bomber yesterday, as part of the ALLIED SKY NATO Operation, “demonstrating the strong allied ties of NATO member states”, as announced by Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS).

In particular, the Greek fighters accompanied the American B-52, flying within the Athens FIR, starting their mission south of Chios and flying over the Cyclades, Peloponnese, Ionian Islands, Epirus, Central Greece, Evia, Spora and Macedonia.

In the framework of the air policing agreement of our country with the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Greek aircraft accompanied the American bomber during its flight in the FIR of the neighboring country as well.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg post about this incident, which was also re-posted by the US Ambassador to Greece, Jeffrey Pyatt.

