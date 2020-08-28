LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Parliament ratifies agreement with Egypt on maritime zones by large majority

28 August 2020
The Greek parliamentary in plenum on Thursday evening ratified by a large majority the agreement on the partial demarcation of the maritime zones of Greece – Egypt with 178 voted in favour.

According to the result of the roll-call vote on Article 1, a total of 285 deputies voted, 178 voted in favor with government MPs of ND backing it along with MPs from KINAL, 81 deputies from SYRIZA declared “present” and 26 from the other parties voted against the agreement.

A roll-call vote on article 1 was requested by the SYRIZA Central Committee, recording for the first time in the parliamentary chronicles the political paradox, a party that declared “present” in a roll-call vote to request a roll-call vote.

