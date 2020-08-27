Drunk Turkish passenger forces Manchester-bound plane to make emergency landing in Corfu

A commercial airplane carrying 220 passengers on route from Turkey to Manchester made an emergency landing at the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport in Corfu, due to a reported disturbance caused by a passenger.

According to the information aired by state broadcaster ERT, a drunk Turkish national was out of control and got up from his seat and started banging on the cockpit doors. The pilot decided to land at Corfu airport.

Due to the ban of Covid-19, only the specific passenger got off and was arrested. The plane continued on its course to the UK.