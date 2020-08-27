Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported
A total of 293 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. There were 5 new deaths recorded, of which 88 (35.5%) are women and the rest men.
The total number of cases is 9,280, of which 55.5% are men, while 1,943 (21.0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 4,179 (45.1%) are related to an already known case.
Of the 145 domestic cases, 11 are related to a recent trip within the country.
A total of 33 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, with 10 (30.3%) being women and the rest men. 42.4% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.
Finally, 145 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
