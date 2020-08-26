Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.
You may be interested
For the first time scientists have completely sequenced a human chromosomePanos - Aug 27, 2020
In 2003, history was made. For the first time, the human genome was sequenced. Since then, technological improvements have enabled…
President Trump calls PM Mitsotakis on crisis with TurkeyPanos - Aug 27, 2020
US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the southeastern Mediterranean.…
Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-QaedaPanos - Aug 27, 2020
It has now come to light in court that the British insistently lobbied the Erdoğan government to collaborate with them…
Leave a Comment