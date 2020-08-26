For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!
Black holes don’t glow – in fact, they’re famous for doing the opposite. But if they’re actively devouring material from the space around them, that material can blaze like a billion X-ray Suns.
And for the first time, astronomers have now seen that blaze mysteriously snuffed out, before gradually returning to brightness.
The supermassive black hole is a beast clocking in at 19 million solar masses, powering a galactic nucleus 275 million light-years away, in a galaxy called 1ES 1927+654.
Over a period of just 40 days, astronomers watched as its corona absolutely plummeted in brightness, before rising again to shine brighter than before.
“We expect that luminosity changes this big should vary on timescales of many thousands to millions of years,” said physicist Erin Kara of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
“But in this object, we saw it change by [a factor of] 10,000 over a year, and it even changed by a factor of 100 in eight hours, which is just totally unheard of and really mind-boggling.”
There are several components to the area immediately around a black hole. There’s the event horizon; that’s the famous “point of no return”, at which even light speed is not sufficient to attain escape velocity. An active black hole also has an accretion disc, a huge disc of material swirling into the object, like water circling a drain.
Source: Science Alert
You may be interested
Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-QaedaPanos - Aug 27, 2020
It has now come to light in court that the British insistently lobbied the Erdoğan government to collaborate with them…
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reportedPanos - Aug 27, 2020
A total of 293 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Aug 27, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…
Leave a Comment