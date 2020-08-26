LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!

26 August 2020
29 Views

Black holes don’t glow – in fact, they’re famous for doing the opposite. But if they’re actively devouring material from the space around them, that material can blaze like a billion X-ray Suns.

And for the first time, astronomers have now seen that blaze mysteriously snuffed out, before gradually returning to brightness.

The supermassive black hole is a beast clocking in at 19 million solar masses, powering a galactic nucleus 275 million light-years away, in a galaxy called 1ES 1927+654.

Over a period of just 40 days, astronomers watched as its corona absolutely plummeted in brightness, before rising again to shine brighter than before.

“We expect that luminosity changes this big should vary on timescales of many thousands to millions of years,” said physicist Erin Kara of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“But in this object, we saw it change by [a factor of] 10,000 over a year, and it even changed by a factor of 100 in eight hours, which is just totally unheard of and really mind-boggling.”

There are several components to the area immediately around a black hole. There’s the event horizon; that’s the famous “point of no return”, at which even light speed is not sufficient to attain escape velocity. An active black hole also has an accretion disc, a huge disc of material swirling into the object, like water circling a drain.

Source: Science Alert

You may be interested

Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

It has now come to light in court that the British insistently lobbied the Erdoğan government to collaborate with them…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

A total of 293 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

It has now come to light in court that the British insistently lobbied the Erdoğan government to collaborate with them on a joint counter-terrorism project against al-Qaeda…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

A total of 293 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. There were…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Revealed: Turkish government refused proposal to set up counter-jihad study group with UK to fight al-Qaeda

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

It has now come to light in court that the British insistently lobbied the Erdoğan government to collaborate with them on a joint counter-terrorism project against al-Qaeda…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 293 cases reported

Panos - Aug 27, 2020

A total of 293 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. There were…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments