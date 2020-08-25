LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

25 August 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.

Education Minister Kerameos says date of opening of schools to be announced on September 1
Education Minister Kerameos says date of opening of schools to be announced on September 1

Panos - Aug 25, 2020

Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameos announced that schools would open with increased preventive Covid-19 measures, based…

Famous Greek singer Giannis Poulopoulos has died aged 79 (videos)
Famous Greek singer Giannis Poulopoulos has died aged 79 (videos)

Panos - Aug 25, 2020

The singer of the most commercial Greek album of all time, Giannis Poulopoulos, passed away at 9 o’clock on Sunday…

Erdogan openly threatens Greece, saying it will be solely responsible for the harm it suffers
Erdogan openly threatens Greece, saying it will be solely responsible for the harm it suffers

Panos - Aug 25, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unmistakably threatened Greece in his latest statements following the criticism he came under by the…

