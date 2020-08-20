LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19

20 August 2020
Greek authorities announced a series of stricter measures concerning the island of Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Following an extraordinary meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias in consultation with Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and by decision of the Secretary General of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou it was decided that due to urgent public reasons and in an effort to mitigate a serious risk to public health the following measures would take effect:

● Suspension of any kind of event such as live parties, trade fairs, processions, public markets, etc.

● Prohibition of any kind of gathering of citizens over 9 people for any reason, both in public and in private

● The maximum number of people in dining areas per table would be up to 4, unless they are first degree relatives where up to 6 people are allowed

● The use of masks is mandatory both outdoors and indoors

The ban on the operation of all health-related stores is already in force from 12 midnight until 07.00 the next day.

The aforementioned restrictive measures are valid for 10 days from Friday 21-08-2020 and time 06.00 until Monday 31-8-2020 and time 06.00.

