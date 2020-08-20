Kikilias: We will have a difficult autumn

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

20 August 2020
Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias expressed the opinion that we will have a difficult autumn due to the coronavirus and left open the possibility for additional measures in social welfare structures, speaking to SKAI radio on Thursday.

“People working at nursing homes should be tested for coronavirus immediately after they return from holidays” said Kikilias.

He referred to the steadily increasing incidents in the last days he urged again, especially the young, to wear face masks and keep the distances.

