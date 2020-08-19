Weather forecast: Mostly fair
5 Views
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a daymakis - Aug 18, 2020
There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY)…
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National ConventionPanos - Aug 18, 2020
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is among the religious figures to be addressing the Democratic National Convention, according to a list…
GREECE
shares42 views
GREECE
shares42 views
Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias saysPanos - Aug 18, 2020
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been…
Leave a Comment