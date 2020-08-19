PM Mitsotakis briefs Australian PM Morrison on Turkish provocations on the phone
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over the phone on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the the Prime Minister’s Press Office, during the conversation, the two leaders discussed the two countries’ cooperation in international organisations.
In addition, Mr. Mitsotakis briefed the Prime Minister of Australia on the Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.
You may be interested
“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professorPanos - Aug 19, 2020
Brooklyn College Professor of Math Education Laurie Rubel argued on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist…
Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the worldPanos - Aug 19, 2020
Elon Musk’s financial upswing shows no signs of slowing. The outspoken entrepreneur is now the world’s fourth-richest person after Tesla…
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a dayPanos - Aug 19, 2020
There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY)…
Leave a Comment