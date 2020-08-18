LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

18 August 2020
5 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.

You may be interested

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been…

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

A post on Twitter by Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel about Ali Pasha sparked a storm of reactions by…

Turkey provokes EU with new drilling ship off Cypriot coast, Bloomberg reports
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey provokes EU with new drilling ship off Cypriot coast, Bloomberg reports

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

As Bloomberg reports, Turkey began drilling in new areas in the southwest coast of Cyprus Tuesday, in a move that…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been caused by not observing the measures in…

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

A post on Twitter by Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel about Ali Pasha sparked a storm of reactions by Greeks who accused the top diplomat of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been caused by not observing the measures in…

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

German Ambassador to Greece causes twitter storm over post about Ali Pasha

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

A post on Twitter by Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel about Ali Pasha sparked a storm of reactions by Greeks who accused the top diplomat of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments