Greece to get first batch of Covid-19 vaccine in December

“Greece will be delivered the first batch of vaccines that the EU will buy from the Oxford vaccine,” said the Minister of Health Vasislis Kikilias, speaking to Skai TV on Tuesday morning.

As Mr. Kikilias said the news was announced by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen.

Greece will initially receive 700,000 portions in December and eventually get the whole installments the the Minister said.

He stressed that those who have priority in receiving vaccination are the vulnerable groups, while he stated that based on the agreement Greece will receive around 3 million doses.Mr. Kikilias also touched on the “social relaxation” observed recently, while he stressed once again that “we are not against the younger generation, but we want it on our side to protect their grandparents.”

He said that the phase Greece was going through now was “difficult” and the measures that were decided “reasonable” while he said that “in 14 days we will gauge how the virus has spread and we will consider new measures”.

In addition, he stressed that it is preferable to adopt local lock downs when it is deemed reasonable instead of complete lock down measures.