Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day

There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 269 in the last 24 hours.

In terms of geographical distribution, Attica accounted for 98 cases, 15 of which are related to a recent trip within the country, while Thessaloniki had 70 cases, of which 25 are related to known cases and 3 to a recent trip within the country

According to EODY, out of the 269 cases today, 39 were identified after checks at the country’s entry gates.

The total number of cases is 7,472, of which 55.3% are men. Of these, 1,742 (23.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,516 (47.1%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 25 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years. 7 (28.0%) are women and the rest are men. 52.2% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over . 137 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 2 more recorded deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 232 in the country. 82 (35.3%) women and the rest men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 77 years and 95.3% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.