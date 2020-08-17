Greek schools to open on September 7
The Greek government spokesman, Stelios Petsas confirmed in an interview that the Greek schools would be opening on September 7.
Speaking to Open TV on Monday morning he stated: “We have a season that will start on September 7 and we are facing the same basic challenges, to observe the measures of personal hygiene and protection”, said the representative of the government, explaining that in this way the children will be persuaded that this is the key element that will protect us from the spread of the virus in the school environment.
