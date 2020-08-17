Greek female reporter collapses on air

The panel of Ant-1 TV’s morning show “Summer Together” were momentarily stunned when a female presenter collapsed live on the set.

Presenter Konstantina Klokotara was standing with two other male colleagues as a report was in progress when she fainted and fell to the floor.

Her colleagues immediately rushed to her aid as the camera cut to the link.

Medical professional Matina Pagoni was at the moment among the panel and provided the young reporter with first aid. The incident was followed by a commercial break, while when they returned to the air, Panagiotis Stathis assured that Konstantina Klokotara is in good health.