5.2 earthquake hits off island of Hydra
A 5.2 earthquake on the Richter scale has hit off the island of Hydra. The island is one of the Saronic Islands of Greece, located in the Aegean Sea between the Myrtoan Sea and the Argolic Gulf. The earthquake hit at 10:27 am.
According to the Geodynamic Seismological Institute, the quake occurred 53 km southeast of Hydra, while the focal depth is located at 90 km.
The tremor was felt in some parts of Attica. Experts said there was no reason for concern.
