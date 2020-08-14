French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)

The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. The drill was held in the eastern Mediterranean including the area that Turkey has blocked with an illegal NAVTEX.

The joint sea exercise send a clear message that France is on the side of Greece in the ongoing crisis in the region with Turkey.

Among the warships that took part were the Frigates (F / G) “SPETSAI”, “AEGEAN”, “LIMNOS”, “KOUNDOURIOTIS” and a French group of ships (Task Force) consisting of the French Helicopter FS “TONNERRE” and the Frigate FTE “LA .

The exercise included progressive maneuvers, items of joint operational planning, tactical image exchange, communications as well as aircraft cooperation with a goal to raise the level of operational readiness, combat capability and cooperation of the participants in an allied context.

In the context of the joint cooperation, two French RAFALE fighter jets landed and used the facilities of the 115th Battle Wing in Souda, Crete.

French President Emmanuel Macron was unambiguous in his stance against Turkish aggression in the region, offering his country’s unequivocal support to the Greek positions.

“Turkey’s unilateral decisions on oil exploration are causing tensions. These must stop in order for a calm dialogue to take place,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message posted on Twitter in Greek.

“I have decided to temporarily strengthen the French military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, in cooperation with European partners, including Greece.”

The initiative of the President of France was welcomed by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who characterised Emmanuel Macron as a true friend of Greece but also an ardent defender of European values ​​and international law.