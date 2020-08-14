Covid-19 Greece – 5 dead in one day
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 204 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday.
The total number of cases is 6,381 of which 55.0% are men.
12 cases were detected during the checks carried out at the country’s entrance gates
1,557 (24.4%) are linked to travel from abroad and 3,110 (48.7%) are related to an already known case.
22 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years old, 7 (31.8%) being women and the rest men. 54.5% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 136 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There were 5 recorded deaths related to coronavirus in the past day with the total number of fatalities reaching at 221 . Of these, 75 (33.9%) were women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 77 years and 95.9% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.
