Weather forecast: Fair
12 Views
Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale.
Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts, with some clouds in the afternoon.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views
Amazing “Perseid” meteor shower peaking tonightPanos - Aug 11, 2020
The Perseid Meteor shower is an impressive phenomenon for the lovers of celestial star-gazing. The incredible ‘dust’ drizzle in the…
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views
Russian President Putin says Covid-19 vaccine approved by Health AuthoritiesPanos - Aug 11, 2020
The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia has been approved by the Moscow Gamaleya Institute, after two months of human trials,…
DEFENCE
shares16 views
DEFENCE
shares16 views
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefs President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on crisis in east MediterraneanPanos - Aug 11, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had phone contact with the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. During the communication, Mr. Mitsotakis…
Leave a Comment