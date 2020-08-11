LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Russian President Putin says Covid-19 vaccine approved by Health Authorities

11 August 2020
The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia has been approved by the Moscow Gamaleya Institute, after two months of human trials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s health ministry has approved the first coronavirus vaccine.

According to what was broadcast by Reuters, the Russian president said that his daughter has already been vaccinated.

According to Putin, after the vaccination, his daughter developed a slight fever but did not last long.

Russia today recorded 4,945 new cases of coronavirus, bringing their total to 897,599 – the fourth highest number in the world.

The official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 15,131 after authorities said 130 people had died in the past 24 hours.

Recent Comments