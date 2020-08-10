PM Mitsotakis phone contact with European Council President Michel
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation on Monday morning with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.
The Prime Minister briefed Charles Michel on Greece’s agreement with Egypt, regarding the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as on the concerning developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.
At 17.00, the Prime Minister is scheduled to communicate with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
