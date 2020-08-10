LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Monday weather: Fair

10 August 2020
Weather on Monday will be fair across the country, with clouds in Epirus in the afternoon and evening hours and local rain in the western and northern regions.

Winds at 3-4 Beaufort in western areas, while in eastern regions will reach 4-5 Beaufort in the Aegean, locally up to 7 Beaufort, gradually subsiding as of late evening.

Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rights
Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rights

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement clarifying that “Greece will not accept any blackmail”, referring to the Turkish…

PM Mitsotakis phone contact with European Council President Michel
PM Mitsotakis phone contact with European Council President Michel

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation on Monday morning with the President of the European Council, Charles…

Turkey issues provocative NAVTEX south of Rhodes
Turkey issues provocative NAVTEX south of Rhodes

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

Ankara today issued a new Navtex announcing seismic surveys from Rhodes to Kastelorizo ​​and the 30th meridian for the period…

