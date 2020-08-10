KYSEA meeting ends

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) meeting ended on Monday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Palace.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Shipping, and the Chief of General Staff were all present. The meeting took place in light of the illegal Turkish NAVTEX and the Greek counter-NAVTEX on Monday.

In the morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted the President of the European Council Charles Michel and informed him about the agreement between Greece and Egypt, regarding the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as the concerning developments in the Middle East, sources said.

According to the same sources, in the afternoon at 17.00, the Prime Minister is scheduled to communicate with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.