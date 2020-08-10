Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready
“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the issuing of a NAVTEX near Kastelorizo.
Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, the Minister of State pointed out that Greece is in full political and operational readiness.
Athens is fully prepared to enter into a constructive dialogue, he said, adding that Ankara is retreating ostensibly, as it sees that it cannot achieve its goals.
