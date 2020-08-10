Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey
Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel by issuing its own counter-NAVTEX.
The Greek anti-Navtex was issued by the station of the Hydrographic Service of the Navy of Heraklion.
The Heraklion station announced that the Antalya station does not have the jurisdiction to issue Navtex for the specific area. It points out that the area blocked concerns illegal activity and covers the Greek continental shelf. Seafarers are called to ignore the Turkish Navtex.
Four days after the official signing of the Agreement on the partial demarcation of the EEZ between Greece and Egypt, Tayyip Erdogan is realising his threats on Friday, August 7, outside Hagia Sophia that seismic surveys by Turkish vessels would resume immediately.
Early Monday morning the Oruc Reis along with the two smaller research ships Ataman and Cengiz Han sailed from the port of Antalya and sailed south at a speed of about 6 miles per hour.
You may be interested
Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis enters 20 nautical miles into Greek continental shelfmakis - Aug 10, 2020
The Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis has entered 20 nautical miles into the Greek continental shelf for the past few…
KYSEA meeting endsPanos - Aug 10, 2020
The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) meeting ended on Monday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos…
Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally readyPanos - Aug 10, 2020
“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the…
Leave a Comment