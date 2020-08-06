LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Rain

6 August 2020
Unsettled weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 19C to 34C. Rainstorms in the western parts with temperatures between 19C and 32C. Clouds and rainfall in the eastern parts, 19C-33C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-34C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Athens, 23C-33C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 21C-30C.

