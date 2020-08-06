Greece raises 812.5 million euros through a 3-month Treasury bill
Greece raised 812.5 million euros through the sale of a 3-month Treasury bill auction on Wednesday, at a negative rate of -0.04% reflecting the very positive climate that prevails in international markets for Greek government securities.
It is noted that the yield at the previous auction of interest of corresponding maturity was set at 0.01%. The amount of bids in today’s auction exceeded 2.22 times the auctioned amount and amounted to 1.390 billion euros, according to data released by the Public Debt Management Agency.
You may be interested
Islamic Muezzin dies of heart attack in Hagia SophiaPanos - Aug 06, 2020
Muezzin Osman Aslan who was serving at the Hagia Sophia since it started to operate as a Mosque died suddenly…
Hiroshima bomb: Japan marks 75 years since nuclear attackPanos - Aug 06, 2020
On 6 August 1945, a US bomber dropped the uranium bomb above the city, killing around 140,000 people. Three days…
PM Mitsotakis: Clear message to Erdogan – “We will either agree or we will go to the International Court in Hague”Panos - Aug 06, 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed the intention of Greece to enter into a dialogue with Turkey under strict conditions and…
Leave a Comment