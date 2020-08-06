Defence Min Panagiotopoulos speaks on the phone with his Lebanese counterpart
Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos late Wednesday spoke on the phone with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Lebanon, Zeina Akar.
Panagiotopoulos reassured his Lebanese counterpart that the Greek defence ministry will contribute to the Greek government’s efforts for assistance to the plagued people of Lebanon to address the consequences of the deadly explosions in Beirut.
