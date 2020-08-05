Turkey’s AKP “to submit bill to curb widespread use of English”

According to a report from the Turkish newspaper Duvar, the Turkish Language Association (TDK) has been seeking to cut the widespread use of English, as it said that a bill that would protect the Turkish language should be proposed.

During a meeting of the High Advisory Board, the TDK presented a report on the use of foreign words in numerous areas, including in the names of the companies, hotels, shopping malls and signs, saying that English words are used too frequently.

The board chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decided for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to submit a draft bill to parliament on the issue in the next legislative year, daily Hürriyet reported on Aug. 4.

The TDK also said that a number of draft bills were submitted to parliament in the past for the removal of foreign words in advertisements, billboards, banners, company names and restaurants, as well as for Turkish to be used properly.

Saying that English words are currently perceived as if they’re a part of Turkish, the association noted that presenters and guests on TV shows speak English “to be more impressive,” adding that the bill should also include articles to prevent it.