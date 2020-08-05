Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill
Infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras expressed the concern of experts about the spike of Covid-19 cases in Greece during an extra-ordinary press briefing held on Tuesday with Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.
He explained that the reasons for the increase in cases are the rise ion the number of people being tested, as well as the lifting of traffic bans, with the opening of tourism and overcrowding phenomena.
Mr. Tsiodras underlined that each case creates one more, thus perpetuating the pandemic, while he noted that the the virus appears to be infecting younger patients more and more. “Young people can fall seriously ill,” he said, ringing the alarm bell.
